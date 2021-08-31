x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Search and Rescue volunteers needed in Northwest Arkansas

If you like the outdoors and want to serve your local community, consider becoming a member of the 100% volunteer Benton Co. Search & Rescue Team.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. —

The Benton County Division of Public Safety (BCDPS) is hoping to gain more search and rescue (SAR) volunteers for a team that assists the Benton County Sheriff's Office and local agencies during missing persons events. 

The BCDPS wrote in a Facebook post, "If you like the outdoors and want to serve your local community and the NWA area, consider becoming a member of the 100% volunteer Benton County Search and Rescue team." 

If you would like to learn more or become a SAR team member, you can attend one of the monthly meetings, which are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at 1275 Melissa Drive in Bentonville.

RELATED: Crawford Co. Sheriff's Office leads massive search effort to find missing man; body found

Credit: Benton Co. Division of Public Safety

RELATED: Human remains found in Bella Vista identified as missing woman Barbara Doyle

WATCH: Clarksville Animal Shelter Saves Dogs From Ida