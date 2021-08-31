Search and Rescue volunteers needed in Northwest Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. —
The Benton County Division of Public Safety (BCDPS) is hoping to gain more search and rescue (SAR) volunteers for a team that assists the Benton County Sheriff's Office and local agencies during missing persons events.
The BCDPS wrote in a Facebook post, "If you like the outdoors and want to serve your local community and the NWA area, consider becoming a member of the 100% volunteer Benton County Search and Rescue team."
If you would like to learn more or become a SAR team member, you can attend one of the monthly meetings, which are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at 1275 Melissa Drive in Bentonville.