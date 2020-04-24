Sam's Club starts sock drive honoring fallen officer

Sam's Club is following Officer Stephen Carr's known act of kindness by starting a sock drive named "Socks for Stephen".

Officer Stephen Carr was killed in his patrol car outside the Fayetteville Police Department on the night of Dec. 7.

Soon after, a story about Officer Carr's kindness came out about him donating his own socks to a homeless person.

"The story behind it is, when he was patrolling one night, he saw a homeless man. It was cold, it was rainy, and he saw that he had no socks and shoes on, so he took off his boots and gave the man his socks," said Erinn Stone, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Sam's Club is now donating socks to multiple agencies to provide to those in need. The Fayetteville Police Department now has over 500 pairs of socks to carry on Officer Carr's legacy.