Sam's Club donates 26 bird feeders to local senior living center amid coronavirus pandemic

Sam's club in Springdale donated 26 large bird feeders and 5 pounds of bird seeds to Springdale Health and Rehab as the coronavirus has their residents in isolation.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Sam's Club in Springdale donated 26 large bird feeders and 5 pounds of bird seeds to Springdale Health and Rehab as the coronavirus has its residents more isolated than ever.

Senior living centers are prohibiting visitors and the seniors are unallowed to leave for their normal outings in order to protect them from the virus.

Below is a list of just a few things that have been canceled at Springdale Health & Rehab according to Nurse and Assitant Director of Nursing Services, Jessica Biggs.

Bingo

Social dining

Visitation

Communal card games

Communal crafts

Church services

Group therapy

Group smoking

Beauty shop

This will be going on until April 13 and has caused confusion, nervousness, and boredom to its residents according to Biggs. Biggs says residents could benefit from the therapeutic response that watching wildlife can provide during this time.

“Bird watching can be a meditative practice that immediately appeals to all your senses. Imagine how calm and relaxed you feel when you listen to bird sounds and songs, looking at their vibrant colors and patterns, observing their complex and often subtle behaviors, and identifying their habits and habitats,” she said.

"Social isolation can trigger mental health challenges for anyone. Research has shown that being a part of nature, in some meaningful way, is an essential element in an emotionally healthy life," said Biggs.