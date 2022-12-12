Salvation Army NWA over $40,000 short from fundraising goal

With a little less than two weeks left in the season, The Salvation Army of NWA still has over $40,000 to raise to meet its goal for 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is seeking donations for its annual "Red Kettle Campaign" as it falls short of over $40,000 from its fundraising goal for 2022.

According to a release from the Salvation Army of NWA, there are less than two weeks left in red kettle season and it finds itself falling behind in donations.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate its year-round programs. These programs provide critical services for the community including two homeless shelters, a rehabilitation facility and food boxes.

The Salvation Army has currently raised roughly $88,000 which is about $42,000 less than they had raised this time last year.

"Their hope is that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure they can continue to provide help to those who come to them for assistance. Their desire is that no one be turned away when they come to receive help," according to the Salvation Army's press release.

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores up until Christmas Eve.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Spare change really does make change!” said Major Nick Garrison. “Every dollar contributes to a meal given to someone who is hungry, a utility bill for a family struggling to keep the lights on, or a pathway to health for someone struggling with addiction."

The organization is still accepting volunteers to ring bells for the campaign. Those interested can sign up here.

Kettles are also equipped with digital payment services like Apple and Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. Virtual donations are also accepted via the organizations "Virtual Red Kettle" found here.

