Sallisaw nursing home holds social distance parade

Sallisaw nursing home Sequoyah Manor decided to change that by having a social distancing parade for the residents

SALLISAW, Okla. — Since the outbreak of COVID-19, nursing home residents haven’t been able to see their loved ones.

Sallisaw nursing home Sequoyah Manor decided to change that by having a social distancing parade for the residents on Thursday (April 23).

Loved ones came out to see residents by parading in front of the nursing home.

“The separation between me and my daughters has been unpleasant but I got to see them today drive by hollering 'I love you daddy',” said Sequoyah Manor resident Oran Sutter.

Sutter says he typically sees his family once a week but because of social distancing that hasn’t been an option until today.

“I love them so much it was like a piece of heaven,” Sutter said.

Not only was it special for the residents but for participants as well.

“Everybody was screaming our names and just telling us that they missed us. It was beautiful,” Falen Lovell.

Mildred Springwater says it was a beautiful experience when she saw family she hadn’t seen in months.

“I was so happy to see all of them,” Springwater said.

So happy, she even tried to break the rules.

“I wanted to get over there and hug them, I asked if I could but they said 'no no no',” Springwater said.

It truly was an emotional and special day at Sequoyah Manor. Kimberly Self says there wasn’t a dry eye all afternoon.

“These residents deserve this and so much more. They really do,” Self said.