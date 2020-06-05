Sallisaw family honoring health care workers with special signs

The signs that say "our heroes wear scrubs" rotate between hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

SALLISAW, Okla. — In the midst of COVID-19, a mother-daughter duo is spreading positivity by placing inspiring signs at hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

“It’s to recognize our heroes,” Jamie Morgan said.

Falen Lovell and Jamie Morgan work for Elara Home Health so they see first hand just how hard healthcare workers are working. Because of this they had signs made to show their appreciation.

“We had two made and so we rotate every few days," Falen Lovell said.

The signs that say "our heroes wear scrubs" rotate between hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. It's an unexpected gesture that left Stephanie Barnes feeling humbled.

“There’s absolutely nothing else in the world I would rather do, being a nurse being able to help people, being able to take care of them, you don’t expect any recognition,” Barnes said.

Although they don’t expect recognition, nurses say it warms their hearts to see the support from their community.

“It’s a good feeling to have the support of the community and country behind you,” Barnes said.

During these hard times, it’s the support Chandra Sevenstar says keeps them going.

“There’s days you want to give up, and there's days you're wondering why am I doing this, this is scary, am I gonna take this home to my family, but when you see the community supporting you like this it makes those mornings you have to get up and go again worth it,” Sevenstar said.