Law firms offer free sober rides for the holidays

Studies show that deadly car crashes increase during the holidays with more people drinking and driving.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Holiday Ride Program is simple. All you have to do is take a ride-sharing service like Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, then pay the fee upfront.. then the law firm will reimburse you through PayPal.

The Cottrell law firm started this program to help make communities safer and prevent serious crashes from happening.

All rides must be taken around Rogers and Joplin, Missouri. It’s valid for a one-way ride to a safe destination with a maximum reimbursement of $25. Police across the area say more people go out to the bars this time of year, and they advise people to avoid drinking and driving at all costs.

“During Thanksgiving week 36% of all fatalities are alcohol-related from an impaired driver,” said Corporal John Foster – Fayetteville PD.

Fayetteville police say during the holidays – there’s an increase in thefts and impaired drivers on the roads.

“Just because you drink doesn’t mean you need to drive, you still got to get somewhere, but there are ways to do that safely….you know phone a friend, use an uber, a cab, whatever you got to do, but if you’ve had a drink do not drive. That’s the best rule,” explained Foster.

Restaurants and bars are seeing the same increase. Montes is the co-owner of Azul Tequila bistro in Bentonville. She notices her restaurant has an increase in alcohol sales this time of year.

“For the holidays, I guess everyone is enjoying their time or families more, so it’s more of an excuse to drink,” said Montes.

If necessary, the restaurant has to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

“We’ve had the instances where we ask for their phone, and we’ll call someone, or we’ve had instances where we call an uber. like I said as a business owner I would rather not risk it... It is not worth it,” Montes said.

To keep yourself and others safe this season, use the free holiday ride program or other ride-sharing services that are offered in the area.

