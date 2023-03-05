Rogers Councilmember dies after 35 years of public service

Rogers Councilmember Mark Kruger has died after working in local politics since the 1980s. His family and community remember him as a devoted man.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has stated that City Councilmember Mark Kruger has died— Kruger is remembered as a "dedicated public servant who tirelessly worked to improve our community."

Mark Kruger spent his career in public education with Rogers Public Schools. He was first elected to the City Council in November of 1988, continuing his service to the citizens of Rogers throughout his life.

He also served on the Community Service Committee, Public Safety Committee, and as the Chair of the Transportation Committee.

The statement notes that "Our city has lost a great leader, and he will be greatly missed. We will honor his memory by continuing the work he started and striving to make our community a better place for all."

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines has expressed his remorse and respect for Kruger:

“I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Kruger. It is always difficult to lose someone who has made a significant impact in the community and dedicated their life to public service. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. In particular, I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Ann. My heart goes out to her as she navigates through this time. I hope that she can find solace in the love and support of those around her, and that she can take comfort in the knowledge that her husband's legacy will live on through the positive changes he made in the community.”

