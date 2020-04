The rodeo will now take place July 29 - August 1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Rodeo of the Ozarks had to reschedule its dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rodeo will now happen July 29 - August 1 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and Mutton Bustin' begins at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Rodeo Parade will be on Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. It will begin at the rodeo grounds and proceed west through downtown Springdale.