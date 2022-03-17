River Valley Regional Food Bank partners with Western Arkansas Child Development Food Pantry

The Western Arkansas Child Development Food Pantry is hosting a food distribution event Friday, March, 18, from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) has announced its newest partnership with a Crawford County food pantry.

On Thursday, March 17, the RVRFB welcomed the Western Arkansas Child Development Food Pantry (WACDFP) as its newest food distribution partner. The two organizations are taking a joint effort in reaching more hungry residents in Crawford County.

The WACDFP is hosting a food distribution event Friday, March, 18, from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last. The food pantry is located at the Crawford County Adult Education Center, 301 Mount Vista Boulevard in Van Buren. To receive food at the drive-thru, proof of Crawford County residency must be provided.

“We could not afford to help Crawford County residents have a supplemental food source without the River Valley Regional Food Bank,” WACDFP spokesperson Malinda McFadden said.

The RVRFB, Crawford County Adult Education Center and WACDFP partnered with the Arkansas District Court Clerks Association to help identify and provide food for Crawford County residents in need of assistance.

WACDFP is also hosting two additional distributions on Saturday, April 9, and Saturday, April 23 with both events taking place at the Crawford County Adult Education Center from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

For more information about the WACDFP, call (479) 471-0019 or (479) 312-7403.

