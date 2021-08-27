River Valley Regional Food Bank asks public to help those with food insecurity

September is Hunger Action Month. The food bank joined Feed America in an effort to encourage the community to volunteer, host or donate to help end hunger.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — September is Hunger Action Month, a time to mobilize, donate and advocate for the cause ending hunger.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) is joining Feeding America and other network member food banks in a Hunger Action Month awareness campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including RVRFB.

RVRFB says this year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

Below is a list of ways River Valley residents can get involved during Hunger Action Month.

Host a food drive

Host a fundraising drive

Sign-up for volunteer opportunities

“This September, we are asking members of the community to take action, because food shouldn’t be an impossible choice,” RVRFB Director Tracy Engel said. “Hunger has no certain ethnic group or demographic. It reaches all of us at some point. We have people in our communities right now that wake up thinking about how they will eat and/or feed their families. And they go to be wondering if it was enough.”