River Valley 'bear hunt' brings kids outdoors while social distancing

Families around the River Valley are going on a scavenger hunt in search of stuffed animals.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Local parents are trying to find creative ways to keep their kids busy while being cooped up in the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local woman started a fun program to send families on a scavenger hunt to find toys all over town.

"There's a lot of shellshock right now because they've been taken out of their school, everyday lives and all their activities. So it's important for us to give them some sense of normalcy whether its drive down the street, walk around, just get some activity" said Andi Schmitt, co-founder of River Valley Animal Hunt.

If you're driving and see stuffed animals on front lawns or in windows, you have found one of the dozens of toys people are leaving for kids to find in the River Valley.

"We get so busy with everyday life we don't stop and realize that our children need our attention," said Cassie Elwonger, co-founder of River Valley Animal Hunt.

The bear hunt allows kids to get some fresh air while social distancing.

"I think its a blessing in disguise, you know I really think we need to embrace this, look at the positive, and spend time with our families and get into some new routines," Schmitt said.