Retired Fort Smith K-9 Officer Kilo passes away

Retired Fort Smith K-9 Officer Kilo was recently laid to rest.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It is with great sadness that the Fort Smith Police Department said goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Kilo.

According to the department's Facebook page, Kilo was recently laid to rest after being sick for the past several weeks.

Kilo began working with Cpl. Travis Watkins in January of 2009 when he was two years old.

He retired in August of 2016 after helping local, state and federal agencies with hundreds of narcotics cases that resulted in hundreds of arrests.

Kilo lived out the rest of his days with the love and companionship of his partner, Cpl. Watkins and family.

Kilo was preceded in death this year by retired K-9 officers Chico and Vigo.