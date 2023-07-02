Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game

A Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in 1974.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974.

The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.

The game— "Sellout of course," the fan writes— was when Anthony Davis met Dennis "Dirt" Winston, the Arkansas linebacker who was given the assignment to "corral" Davis, who scored USC's only touchdown in the game, according to archival news reports.

The fan goes on to explain that while at work as a route salesman back in 1974, he was complaining about not being able to get into the game. That was when a fellow coworker had brought up how "Bobby faked a Hot Dog bun delivery and got in to see Ark. vs Texas in '71."

After talking his little brother into it, they both put on uniforms, and "it worked!" the letter says.

Interesting letter (and check) received from a lifelong Razorback fan, wanting to “Make It Right” almost 50 years later. Anyone else feeling guilty for sneaking into a game in the past?…feel free to send me a check, I will put towards any future SEC fines. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/25diPwDLkO — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) February 6, 2023

However, the fan says the guilt caught up to him about ten years later while mowing the lawn. "Out of nowhere, Jesus says what if I was the guy that swung the gate open for you?"

The fan says Yurachek shouldn't worry about any other games he snuck into over the years. After a recent reminder of the incident, he wrote that the "Holy Spirit said 'Make it Right" Here it is 2023 prices." And included a check along with the letter.