The principal of Elm Tree Elementary in Bentonville dies unexpectedly

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has posted that Elm Tree Elementary Principal Amy Simpson died unexpectedly over the weekend from natural causes.
The post describes Simpson as somebody who "Loved to laugh. She adored her friends and her precious students. More than anything, Amy loved her beautiful family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Stan, and their three children, Madison, Makenzie, Mason, and her beloved family dog, Wrigley."
