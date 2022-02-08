Police departments host National Night Out events across Northwest Arkansas

This night is about enhancing relationships between police and the community. It's a closer look into what police officers do.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — National Night Out always falls on the first Tuesday of August or October. Bentonville police say it’s the best way to build a community and get to know your neighbors and surroundings.

“The goal is just to reach out and hang out and get to know the people that we serve. We want people to feel comfortable coming up to us as officers and so this is an opportunity to say hey come hang out, we got free ice cream, free hot dogs, to just get to know us,” said Adam McInnis, Bentonville Public Information Officer

This event gives police the chance to interact with people in a nonenforcement role and impact the youth.

“It's important to have the law enforcement presence and it's more of a community thing where people and kids can meet their first responders and I think that’s an important thing to do….to show different sides to it,” said Cheryl Champion, resident.

With school starting in just a few weeks, the Bentonville Police Department wants parents to feel safe sending their kids to school.

“All of our officers on patrol they’re in our schools every day. So, we have what it’s called a school security check and so each day our officers are going out checking in at different schools, having a presence, walking the hallways, getting to know the teachers, getting to the know the staff,” McInnis said.

On National Night Out, the community can check out the equipment police officers use on an everyday basis and they’ll let you see the dangers of driving impaired.

Cheryl champion just moved to northwest Arkansas in December, but she’s been visiting her parents here for the last 30 years. She says she feels safe living here.