Pig Trail Harley-Davidson hosting Bikers for Blood Drive in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) invites motorcycle riders to donate blood during the Bikers for Blood Drive.
On Saturday, April 23, two CBCO bloodmobiles will be onsite at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to take donations.
“We are proud to be partnering with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, where 100% of donations remain here in our local region,” Kyle Johnson, General Manager of Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, said. “Blood provides a much-needed lifeline to local hospitals and patients. Ride free and roll up your sleeves!
During this drive, donors will receive a $10 Pig Trail Harley-Davidson gift card and a commemorative gray T-shirt that lets others know that you “give to ride and ride to give.”
CBCO, the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, says it continues to see some blood shortages, with many reserves at less-than-optimal levels.
Appointments are encouraged but not required for this event. Click here to make an appointment. Masks are required for all donors. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided.
