Peacemaker Festival releases economic impact & donation numbers for the community

The Peacemaker Festival estimates the festival's economic impact for Fort Smith of over $3 million with nearly 11,000 tickets sold.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival announced the festival's economic impact and how much in donations they gave to the Fort Smith area.

The festival's social media post states there were 10,998 tickets sold with a total economic impact of $3,746,670. The data also shows that the visitors to the festival were not only from the River Valley but also from other areas in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

From 2015 to 2021, the festival has donated over $750,000 to River Valley charities with the 2022 festival being the best to date, according to the social media post.

The 2023 Peacemaker Festival is scheduled for July 28 and 29.

