The department is taking donations for Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins, who is currently on a ventilator in the ICU.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Fire Department is raising money for one of their own in need.

In a social media post, the department said Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins is currently on a ventilator in the ICU. It's not known at this time why Collins is in the hospital.

They are collecting funds to help with Collins' medical expenses.