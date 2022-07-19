'People out there still care' | Paris community shows support during storm clean up

Residents of Paris and the River Valley are supporting one another as cleanup continues following Sunday's storm.

PARIS, Arkansas — For a city that is named after the famous city of love, Paris, Arkansas had plenty of love and support to go around Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue.

Tuesday morning, Smokin' Taters BBQ opened its doors for first responders, emergency personnel and crews working to get power restored to the community. Owner Rusty Tate, his wife and two employees got to work this morning to prep more than 100 free meals for those helping the community, as well as those still without power.

"We're just trying to show some love and give 'em some food," said Tate. "When this is over, me and my wife, we'll sit down and have a big cry. This hits home big time. This is our neighbors, this is our friends, this is our church family and you know, we're just trying to do our part."

Everyone that came in left with a big smile, a full stomach and the appreciation of Tate and the entire Paris community.

"As long as there's a need, we're going to be here," said Tate.

Just outside Smokin' Taters BBQ's front door, Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers was doing his part to help all of those who have come to help his community— one bottle of water or Gatorade at a time.

"So much support from even surrounding cities, it's been very humbling for our community," Rogers said. "We've had just youth and adults alike coming and asking, 'how can we volunteer?' I get messages, 'what can we do to help?' It's just been really overwhelming the support of the community and even the River Valley as a whole."

Rogers tells 5NEWS that multiple crews have come in from not just the River Valley but the entire state to help get power restored to the town. By noon Tuesday, more than 60% of the community had power back, but Rogers said it still might be Wednesday before everyone has electricity.

Rogers is also asking residents to once again conserve water Tuesday night. He says the water treatment facility was getting close to being fully operational, but one more night of conservation should ensure no issues. He says residents can check the city's Facebook page for updates as cleanup continues.

For those still without power and needing water, Paris High School once again opened its doors as a cooling center for residents.

The cooling center will be open until about 8 p.m. Tuesday and has plenty of outlets to charge phones and dozens of cases of water anyone can take home.

Paris resident Kayla Grimes and her family were back at the cooling center taking advantage of the air conditioning and says this has been a tremendous help while they've been without power.

"It's been very helpful and it's actually keeping my mind off terrifying things like this 'cause I know there's still hope out there," said Grimes. "Talking about things like this, it's making me believe there's people out there that still care."

Paris High School will reevaluate Wednesday morning if they will continue to keep the cooling center open. They will make that determination based on how many are still without power and how much help is still needed.

