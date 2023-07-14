Flooding causes water restrictions in Greenwood

Greenwood city officials have ennacted Phase II Water Usage Restrictions after flooding affected the city's water pumps.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood officials announced water restrictions after storms in the area caused flooding on July 14.

The water restrictions are due to city's water supply raw water pumps being affected by the flooding.

Phase II Water Usage Restriction has been enacted by city officials. This restricts watering of gardens and lawns, watering sports fields, filling of pools, washing of vehicles outside of commercial car washes, washing of hard-surface areas, and the use of fire hydrants if using a city source of water.

According to the ordinance establishing the restriction, violating the requirements could incur fines of up to $200.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

