"NWA Special Kids" hosts special egg hunt for children with disabilities

This egg hunt is designed with adaptations in mind for children with a variety of unique abilities and will feature unique egg hunts to fit each child's needs.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — "NWA Special Kids" made it a mission to make sure every kid can participate in egg hunt events this Easter weekend.

"Our goal is to let kids be kids at the holidays and so this gives them an event that's adaptive to their special needs and uses their strengths and abilities so that they can be successful and feel empowered," said Nathalie Burchit, the event organizer.

After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID, event organizers brought back the event, which not only fills kids Easter baskets but also fills the hearts of the kids and their families.

"Parents have been super grateful for many of the kids that participated in 2017 especially, it was literally the first easter egg hunt they've ever been to, and for many families, it continues to be as if it's the first time they've come," Burchit recalled.

The event featured four different egg hunts based on the child's needs. There was a general egg hunt and a quiet egg hunt for children on the autism spectrum or children with sensory processing issues who need a quieter environment. There was also a talking egg hunt for children who are blind or visually impaired where the "egg" talks to the children to help them find the eggs. Then you had a magnetic egg hunt for children in wheelchairs or who have mobility restrictions.

"We magnetize eggs and then give them a magnetic pull, so they can scoop up the eggs and of course, they exchange that for candy-filled eggs," Burchit explained.

One of the parents, Brian Horrell, says the specialized eggs hunt helped his daughter enjoy celebrating the holiday while feeling included.

"A lot of times in a normal egg hunt it can get really loud, so things like sensory overload can affect her, and then just the ability to get to the eggs fast enough to be able to participate is really what we're looking for here," Horrell said.

His daughter not only enjoyed attending the event but she also got to perform with her cheer team. Horrell says events like these make a difference in his daughter's life.

"It's just providing more opportunities for her to have the same experience as everybody else, you know participating on the team and going out in competitions and building that drive to compete, just like everyone else," said Horrell.

"NWA Special Kids" is planning to host an alternative event for the Fourth of July, so no one is left out and people with disabilities can still enjoy the firework show. The organization is also planning a special Santa event with private sessions in December.

