NWA refugee resettlement organization celebrates World Refugee Day

Canopy NWA, founded in 2016, celebrated World Refugee Day by welcoming the community to sign their welcome banner and writing elected officials thank you notes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — World Refugee Day is celebrated around the world Monday, June 20, to honor refugees.

Since 2016 Canopy NWA has welcomed more than 400 refugees to Northwest Arkansas the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Liberia, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

“It has been such a privilege to do this work in this very welcoming community, to be a tiny part of the space to provide refuge to people that have had to flee their homes,” said Joanna Krause.

Canopy NWA is celebrating by welcoming the community to sign their welcome banner and by writing thank you notes to elected officials who made sure Arkansas was a welcoming place for Afghan refugees. Joanna Krause is the executive director for Canopy NWA. She unfortunately says the refugee crisis continues to grow.

“Each and every month, each and every day and there are people who need refuge, the opportunity for safety so that they can work, so their kids can go to school, so they can enjoy peace, safety and freedom,” she said.

At the end of 2021, more than 100 Afghan refugees who were evacuated because of the Taliban takeover resettled in Northwest Arkansas. Mahdi Faizy and his family are some of those refugees who now call Northwest Arkansas home. He is actually now a case manager at Canopy helping other Afghan refugees.

“I am grateful to the work and the services and the support that canopy Northwest Arkansas has provided to me and my family to become a new member of this great community,” said Faizy.

Malath Alarosi is also a case manager at Canopy and came to America from Iraq in 2014.

“It’s really important and know and build this bridge between refugees and other communities to know how to live all together in an inclusive country,” she said.

Canopy NWA invites anyone in the community to get involved. They are always looking for volunteers, mentors and donations.

