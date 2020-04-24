NWA Pride Weekend rescheduled due to COVID-19

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes after weeks of conversations and consultation with the City of Fayetteville and community leaders," the organization wrote on Facebook.



Over 400 LGBTQ pride festivals around the world have been impacted by COVID-19, requiring adjustments, cancelations and postponement.



NWA Equality is currently working with the City of Fayetteville and venues to determine how to appropriately move forward. Therefore, dates or which events will be produced this year have not been finalized.