Luggage drive benefiting NWA children in foster care

Local Northwest Arkansas organizations have teamed up to host a luggage drive to help provide foster children in the area with bags and suitcases.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Northwest Arkansas organizations have started hosting a luggage drive to provide foster children in the area with bags and suitcases to help take their belongings when they transition from one home to another.

The luggage drive began Aug. 1 and will continue accepting donations of gently used luggage at drop-off locations throughout Northwest Arkansas through Sept. 5. The Travel Advisors of Northwest Arkansas are sponsoring the event in hopes of providing a way for the area's foster children to take their belongings when transitioning from one home to another.

Drop-off locations include:

State Farm, 2832 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bird Dog Real Estate, 309 N. Main, Bentonville, Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Jazzercise, 400 N. Walton, Bentonville , click here for hours

, click here for hours Mattress Center, 294 E Centerton, Centerton , Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

, Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tequila Grill, 2085 N. Center, Elkins , Monday- Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

, Monday- Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Airways Freight, 3849 W. Weddington, Fayetteville, Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Clardy's, 416 N. College, Fayetteville , Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

, Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Modern Movers, 2242 N. College, Fayetteville, Monday- Saturday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Monday- Saturday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. FastLane, 1117 N. Dixieland, Lowell , Monday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 11 p.m.

, Monday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Edward Jones, 211 W. Elm St., Rogers, Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Edwards Jones, 1402 Arapaho Ave., Springdale, Monday- Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The collected luggage will be donated to and distributed thru The CALL in NWA, which will also coordinate through local Department of Human Services offices to ensure the bags are available when and where needed.

Need to get rid of some luggage you don't need but it's still in good shape? The Travel Advisors of Northwest Arkansas... Posted by Debby Brown Corwin on Saturday, July 30, 2022

