2022 Diversity Report released by NWA Council

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The population of Northwest Arkansas is growing rapidly, and so is diversity in the region.

According to the report released Friday, the population in Northwest Arkansas has increased 20% since 2010. That equates to 30 new people moving to the area every day. The population was only five percent diverse back in 1990, but it's now almost 25%, according to the report.

Margot Lemaster, Executive Director of EngageNWA says that brings a special element to the community.

“Our growing diversity means more cultural richness for our region…With increased diversity, increased diversity of perspectives, of backgrounds, of experiences, that all leads to more innovation, better outcomes,” Lemaster said.

The report highlights local organizations working to bring diversity to the area. The Arkansas Association of Asian Businesses is one organization that connects Arkansas and Asia together.

“I think it’s very important for their platforms in the local community to connect both areas in terms of networking, exchanging experiences, information,” Yang Luo-Branch, Founder and President, of Arkansas Association of Asian Businesses said.

According to the report, two out of Northwest Arkansas' five largest school districts have a majority of students of color.

“How important that we not only invest in creating inclusive and equitable workplace environments, but that we look to our schools too and make sure that our students have all of the opportunities to be able to become future leaders of our region,” Lemaster said.

The report looks to the future with projections of continued increased diversity by 2026, but to get there, community members need to get involved.

“I think it takes people that understand the challenges that diverse groups face to really solve the problem,” Luo-Branch said.