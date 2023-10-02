The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith

For the first time since 2020, the annual event "prom night" for people ages 14+ with special needs has returned in full force.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person.

“Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.

Those who came to help out say that it’s important to have events like these every year. For some, it’s the start of a love story. One couple started their story six years ago at the "Night to Shine" event, and on February 10th, they celebrate their anniversary.

“We celebrate people who aren’t typically celebrated by society. They’re often cast aside, but this is a night to tell them they matter: that we’re here to celebrate them and create a night to shine for them,” said Allison Strasser, Coordinator for pageant queens for a “night to shine”.

Not only is tonight a "night to shine," but it’s also a night where caregivers can eat and relax.

“This is the first time I'm going to get the chance to sit down and enjoy it because last time I didn’t feel comfortable about leaving her. This time Monique likes people, so now I feel more comfortable about leaving her with somebody,” said caregiver Tracy Stafford.

Stafford says this is the third time coming to this event and she looks forward to it every year.

“It’s a joy because she came a long way, and for her to see and smile and laugh and enjoy it…it’s overwhelming,” Stafford explained.

In the future, caregivers say they hope the community will host more events like this.

“Because parents need to get away sometimes... This is the event to do that because they have people that are volunteering, and they enjoy being with the other people and taking care of them,” Stafford says.

