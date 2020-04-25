New power outage map will be available to Bentonville residents

The Bentonville Electrical Utility Department says it is rolling out a new texting service to help pinpoint power outages.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Severe weather can cause power outages and upset customers.

The Bentonville Electrical Utility Department says it is rolling out a new texting service to help pinpoint power outages.

The service will only be as good as those who participate though because it is based on residents reporting their own outages.

“When the power goes out first thing people want to know is 'does electric Department know about it?' secondly 'how long is it gonna take to get back on?,” said Travis Matlock, Electric Utilities Director for the City of Bentonville.

Starting Monday (April 27) Bentonville residents will be able to text and report power outages.

Matlock says any resident with their cell phone as their primary number on their account will automatically be enrolled. He says it will be sent to roughly 19,000 customers.

Matlock says customers can text "out" and it will go straight to dispatch which will then send someone to assess the problem. He also says the text alerts can inform you of a situation before you get home.

“You could be at work and not know any of this is happening but you’re going to get a blip on your phone it says we know what’s going on we’re gonna take care of it you’ll be back on pretty quickly,” Matlock said.

Other private companies already do this but Matlock says Bentonville is the first municipality in Arkansas with this service. He says the more residents use it, the better service will work.

“The more people that say their power is out to narrow down the focus of where it’s at so we can get out there and fix it a lot quicker,” Matlock said.

He says this service comes as the state of Arkansas prepares for severe weather in hopes to help respond quickly to all issues.

You can verify or change your contact phone number by logging into your online utility account under the “My Profile” section.

You can also call 479-271-3100 option 1 to speak with a customer service representative to update your number.

This service is provided by the City of Bentonville, however standard data and text messaging rates from your phone carrier will apply.