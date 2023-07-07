Downtown Rogers art scene gains new mural

The mural will feature iconic Rogers elements.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Lowell Chamber has announced the addition of a new mural to its program of Art on the Bricks Walk in Downtown Rogers.

Stevie Stevens has been awarded a grant by the chamber to create a mural to “expand the arts, culture, and quality of life experiences that correspond with the Downtown Rogers creative community.”

The mosaic will be made up of three panels using glass, mirrors, glass objects and gems.

According to a press release from the chamber, the piece will be completed inside the Rogers Experimental House in the days leading up to the installation. Those who wish to can meet the artist and see the work as it progresses.

The mosaic will be installed on the west facing side of 121 W Walnut Street 7– 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device