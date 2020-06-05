National Nurses Week: Baptist Health nurse shares experience during coronavirus pandemic

It's the start of National Nurses Week, a time to recognize and honor the medical professionals working hard to save lives.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It's the start of National Nurses Week, a time to recognize and honor the medical professionals working hard to save lives.

Now heath care workers are facing a new challenge - the coronavirus.

5NEWS spoke with a local nurse who says her team is working together to make sure everyone inside the hospital she works at is safe.

Kasey Champion always knew she wanted to work in healthcare, leading her on a path to becoming a registered nurse.

She's been in a job she loves for the last 11 years at Baptist Health in Fort Smith.

“You need to be able to pour your heart and soul into it because patients can see right through that,” Champion said.

She told 5NEWS it wasn't until the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the River Valley that fear and anxiety set in.

“ I think you find yourself running all the scenarios through your mind a little bit more. Did I put my PPE on properly? Did I take it off properly? Did I make sure that I washed my hands? Did I touch anything?”

Champion said the community has been absolutely amazing, dropping off food and other donations weekly.

“I feel like everyone has really come together to make sure that we feel that we are appreciated.”

Although things are challenging now, Champion feels like her work is making an impact, and that makes it all worth it.