Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out

Cities across the United States will host National Night Out to help build relationships between law enforcement and local communities.

ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities.

According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Several cities across Northwest Arkansas plan to celebrate NNO throughout their communities:

Bella Vista

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) will host National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall. Members of the community will be able to enjoy free food, music, K9 demonstrations, an evidence table and much more.

Kids can also bring their bikes and helmet to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo. In partnership with the Pedal it Forward organization, attendees at NNO can enter their children's names in drawings for multiple bike giveaways.

Bentonville

The City of Bentonville will host National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Memorial Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bentonville Police Department will be partnering with Bentonville Animal Services to hand out free dog treats for pets.

Centerton

Centerton Police Department will host National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at Centerton City Park located at 290 North Main Street. There will be a movie night by the basketball courts along with free hotdogs and chips.

Fayetteville

The city of Fayetteville's National Night Out will take place at Wilson Park (675 N. Park) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be free food, a video game truck, games, face painting, police and fire vehicles and more.

Springdale

Springdale's National Night Out will take place at C.L "Charlie" and Willie George Park located 4023 Hylton Road. The event will include bounce houses, kick ball, a splash pad, free food and touch a truck.

For more information on National Night Out, click here.

