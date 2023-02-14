Meet Pearl, who's comforting Michigan State students the day after fatal shooting

Right outside the building where the shooting started is one Michigan State alum and his dog, Pearl, hoping to bring a little bit of comfort.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Michigan State University's East Lansing campus Tuesday, students are grieving the loss of three classmates.

Right outside the building where it all started are Scott Sowulewski and his dog, Pearl.

Sowulewski brings his dog to the University every day to bring cheer to students, but the day after a fatal mass shooting on campus, he says his routine is especially important.

"The kids are the reason why we're here," he said.

Sowulewski graduated from MSU 20 years ago, and four years ago, he moved back to East Lansing to work as a professor.

He thought the most powerful thing he could share at a tense moment like this is unconditional love.

"Rather than sit around on social media, and Google, what people find out about the shooter, I'd rather go out and do something that felt like it was positive," Sowulewski said.

Other mental health resources are available to students and staff. For those wanting to meet with someone in person, the university announced resources will be offered until 9 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center, located at 819 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

There are also free and confidential crisis counseling sessions available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which can be found here.

While the community heals, Sowulewski has no doubts in the power of Spartan Strong.

"The campus is just bigger than that, and we'll get better," he said.

He leaves one message of advice for those grieving after the tragedy.

"Talk to people... don't keep it bottled up," he said, "Find a dog."

Keely Lovern contributed to this report.

