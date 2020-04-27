Mountainburg Schools continue to hand out meal packages for students

While schools are closed, many school districts are still finding ways to provide meals for students.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — While schools are closed, many school districts are still finding ways to provide meals for students.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, Mountainburg Schools hand out sacked meals.



"This town always works together, and so it's a different circumstance, it's not how we normally do things, but we have to adapt, adjust and step up," said Superintendent Debbie Atwell.

For the last month, Mountainburg Schools have offered a meal package pickup every Monday for their students. Not only does this help give kids nutritious meals, but it also helps the small town school keep its small town feel.

"It's an excellent time to keep that personal connection," Atwell said. "We can connect through phone calls and through Zoom meetings, but it's just not the same as seeing the kids waving and giving them an opportunity to see their teachers."

Atwell says although it's fun and easy every Monday as the school staff sees their kiddos, it's a lot of work behind the scenes to prepare for the beginning of each week.

"We have to make sure we have everything that needs to be thawed out thawed and everything made and refroze so we can keep our temperatures right, so nothing gets spoiled," said Debra Brummett.

Debra Brummett works in the cafeteria and tells the school district is making around 7,000 meals a week to hand out every Monday.

"We make sure they get their food groups, their meat, protein, and juices," said Brummett.

There's quite a bit of food in each sack; in fact, each kid will be getting ten meals in total for the week, five for breakfast, and five for lunch.

"That's what drives us knowing the kids will be fed during this time," said Tracey Coder.

Although it's a lot of hard work to prepare day in and day out for each Monday, the school staff agrees that during this time, there's nothing they'd rather do than help their dragon community.

"I feel like this is an important service to provide. For our community right now. Parents are feeding kids at home; those are meals that we are used to providing, so we feel like we can strengthen and help our families stretch their budgets helps reduce a little stress, a little time in the kitchen and it cuts out trips to the store," said Atwell.