Momentary announces 2022 Visual Arts Exhibition lineup

The Momentary's exhibition lineup includes two new indoor/outdoor exhibitions in the spring and summer and a group exhibition with two solo exhibitions, in the fall.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary has announced the 2022 exhibition schedule for the entire year.

The contemporary art space’s visual arts lineup will include two new indoor/outdoor exhibitions this upcoming spring and summer and a group exhibition, plus two solo exhibitions later this fall. The exhibitions will all be free and open to the public.

“The Momentary’s exhibitions this year will push the physical and conceptual boundaries of how art can be integrated into our campus, community, and everyday lives,” said Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, Associate Curator of Visual Arts at the Momentary. "The Momentary will continue our commitment to creating a platform for new voices and expanded histories that can prompt important conversations around inclusion, belonging, and resistance.”

2022 Exhibition Lineup

Esteban Cabeza de Baca: Let Earth Breathe- A solo exhibition that will be on view April 23 through Sept. 25, 2022, in the Lobby Gallery and outdoor spaces.

A Divided Landscape- A group exhibition that will be on view May 24 through Sept. 25, 2022, in three galleries and outdoor spaces on the grounds presently occupied by the Momentary.

Yvette Mayorga: What a Time to be- A solo exhibition that will be on view from Oct. 29, 2022 to March 12, 2023, in two galleries.

Firelei Báez- A solo exhibition that will be on view from Novemb19, 2022 to March 26, 2023, in two galleries and the interior Tower space.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.