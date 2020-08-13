Marches Against Child Trafficking happening in NWA and River Valley

The following is a list of events that will be held in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

ARKANSAS, USA — Multiple organizers are holding marches against child trafficking and sexual abuse in our area in the next few weeks.

Bentonville:

Friday, August 14

Begins at 9 p.m. at the Bentonville Square

Click here for more information.

Siloam Springs

Saturday, August 22

Begins at 12 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Downtown Park

Click here for more information.

Van Buren:

Saturday, August 22

From 5-8 p.m. at Lake Louemma Park

Click here for more information.

Fort Smith

Saturday, August 22

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ben Geren Park

Click here for more information.

Muldrow, Oklahoma:

Sunday, August 23

Begins at 2 p.m. at Muldrow First Church of Nazarene

Click here for more information.

Poteau, Oklahoma:

Saturday, August 29

From 10-11 a.m. in Downtown Poteau

Click here for more information.

Fayetteville:

Saturday, Sept. 5

Begins at 12 p.m. at the Fayetteville Square

Click here for more information.