Mail delivery info for Arkansans in areas affected by tornado

You may be wondering where to get your mail after tornadoes hit multiple parts of the state, destroying homes— and mailboxes. Here's where you can find your mail.

ARKANSAS, USA — The United States Postal Service has continued attempting to deliver mail across the state of Arkansas, including areas affected by recent tornadoes.

In order for mail to be delivered, customers must have an accessible mailbox to deliver.

For those whose mailboxes have either been destroyed or blocked by debris, all undeliverable mail will be taken back to the post office.

The JFK location in North Little Rock stated that residents will be asked to pick up whatever cannot be delivered in person.

Residents can pick up mail in person by providing their name and identification.

If you are unable to do so, a relative will also be allowed to pick the mail up for you, so long as they provide the name and identification for the mail they are retrieving.