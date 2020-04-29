LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship postponed until August

The LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, originally scheduled for June 15-21, has been postponed.

ROGERS, Ark. — The LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, originally scheduled for June 15-21, has been postponed.

The LPGA golf tournament will now take place August 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, with 156 of the world's best female golfers set to compete.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we feel postponing the tournament is the right thing to do to ensure the health and safety of our community,” stated Dan Bartlett, Walmart Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “We are hopeful to host the tournament and other community-driven programming in August, as we strive to continue to utilize #NWAChampionship Week to enhance the quality of life in our home region.”

Event organizers plan to implement new health and sanitation procedures onsite due to the current coronavirus pandemic, in efforts to promote public safety throughout the tournament week in August.

All LPGA Tour tournaments through early July have been postponed, with the tour expected to return to play on July 16 in Midland, Michigan. The UL International Crown originally scheduled for August 27-30 will not take place in 2020, allowing the #NWAChampionship to move to that date.

“One of the driving forces of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is to make a positive impact in the community, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “Now more than ever, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of the NW Arkansas region and our community partners through this meaningful event.”

Individuals that have already purchased tickets or registered as a volunteer for this year’s tournament will be contacted directly, with the option to receive a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket or registration to the rescheduled event.