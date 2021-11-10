London artist to create new ‘Unexpected’ mural in downtown Fort Smith

The Ben Eine mural will be curated by the creative house JustKids in Fort Smith with work beginning on Oct. 16.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage will bring London artist Ben Eine Fort Smith to create a mural on Garrison Avenue as part of The Unexpected, an urban art project that began in 2015.

The mural artwork in Eine’s distinct typographic style, curated by creative house Justkids, will be located at 1000 Garrison Ave., and work will begin Oct. 16.

“Eine’s artwork will serve as a centerpiece around Mental Health Awareness. The artwork will serve a specific purpose, bringing awareness to an issue that directly affects approximately 18% of Arkansans, a percentage that trends higher than the 2018 national average of 12%,” noted a statement from Claire Kolberg, director of The Unexpected.