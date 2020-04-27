Locals donate to 'NWA Adopt a 2020 Senior' to spread joy during COVID-19 pandemic

You can virtually adopt a high school senior and send them a gift or card letting them know you are thinking of them.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — High school seniors are missing out on many special moments, like prom and graduation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaylea Ware and her mom created a Facebook group where people can connect with seniors to encourage them during this time.

The Facebook group, NWA Adopt a 2020 Senior is open to anyone in the area. You can virtually adopt a senior and send them a gift or card letting them know you are thinking of them.

They are also hoping businesses in the community will get involved. A local business recently gave a $500 scholarship to a senior.

Ware says she hopes to see more community involvement and it means so much that people are taking the time to do this for seniors.

"It means a lot, it makes me feel like someone is out there caring for me, especially if it’s just a stranger that just wants to help out and make someone’s day better it really does mean a lot," she said.

Ware says anyone from the area can join the group. As of now, it has more than 2,000 members.

