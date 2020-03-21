Local restaurant owners impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson set new regulations Thursday (March 19) regarding restaurants. People can no longer dine in so if people plan to eat out they have to pick up curbside or get take out.



The Buttered Biscuit is sharing how it’s affected their business so far.



“We are trying to adapt and improvise,” owner Anna Russell said.



Russell and her husband own the popular brunch spot and they say the last week has been heartbreaking



“Last week around this time we employed 90 people and this week we employee six,” Russell said.



For many local business owners, these last few weeks have been very tough. In a time of social distancing, it’s been a tricky enough to get guests coming in the doors, and now that’s not even an option.



“We’re making the best of it by improvising...like we have had to we’re coming up with new things on the menu that are easy for takeout and curbside delivery. We’re adapting as quickly as we can to hope to stay in business,” Russell said.



Russell says thankfully they still have quite a few loyal customers that have been coming in regularly and as of today came for take-out.



Buttered Biscuit employees know Luiz Labra and his friends by name. Labra says in a time like this he has to support a restaurant that’s almost like a second home.



“It’s important to support these local businesses the fact they’re down here paying the employees for their next monthly rent bills, for crying out loud we tried so hard to do that,” Labra said.



Russell says they’re still open because of customers like Labra.



"We’ve had a lot of support from our guests and loyal fans,” Russell said.



As of now, The Buttered Biscuit plans to stay open at their Bentonville and Springdale locations during their normal hours.



You can check their social media for their curbside and takeout specials.