She wanted to capture these moments in history and was inspired by a photography movement happening online.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With coronavirus cases rising throughout the country and our state, businesses have closed their doors, schools have been closed and families are staying home together in self-isolation.

Valeria Reznicek, a local photographer, decided to capture these moments in history and says she was inspired by a photography movement happening online.

Valerie wanted to show what people were going through during the coronavirus pandemic, so she grabbed her camera and reached out to families she thought would be interested.

While keeping her distance, Valerie was able to capture the families as they were social distancing at home.

Local photographer inspired to document life during COVID-19 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15

1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Valerie says she enjoyed being able to capture families as they bonded during this time, and hopes it brings people together.

"Love is the greatest figure for me right now, being able to take care of the core; the nucleus right now, which is ourselves and family and I think that will then spread as a society and maybe we will learn to live better," she said.

Valerie says she had a good response to the pictures and plans to take more this weekend.