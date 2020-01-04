Local gas station helping fight coronavirus with full service at the pump

They say when they first started offering full service at the pumps six months ago they didn’t realize how much it would be needed down the road.

LOWELL, Ark. — A local gas station chain is offering full service at the pump in Lowell, Alma and Ozark.

“I’ll pump your gas for you, clean your windshield and even check your oil for you if need be,” said Workman's pump attendant Josh Carter.

Carter says when they first started offering full service at the pumps six months ago they didn’t realize how much it would be needed down the road.

“I feel it’s really important now that we're doing this because we're trying to take every precaution we can keep people safe during these times,” Carter said.

Along with helping to keep people safe, he’s putting a smile on the faces of those like Shawn and his team who are still working during this pandemic.

“I think it's awesome, these guys are getting off work and worn out and he will meet them at the car, he knows every single one of us by name,” Shawn Claud said.

Carter says with his job he’s always loved being out in the community, but instead he’s now getting to help the community by doing his part.

“I have latex gloves on my cart and I also go out and disinfect these pumps all throughout the day," Carter said. "Just to know that I’m keeping everyone a little bit safer gives me peace of mind."