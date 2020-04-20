Local farmer's markets offer app ordering and curbside pickup

Several farmer's markets are open, but not in the traditional way.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It finally feels like spring and that usually means it’s time to head out to your local farmer's markets to get fresh produce, eggs and flowers, but because of COVID-19 that isn’t an option right now.

Luckily, several Northwest Arkansas farmer's markets have apps with curb-side pickup.

“Farmers are central to live and so it’s really important they still have this avenue to sell and it’s also really important for our customer base to be able to get that quality, fresh, local produce that they are looking for,” said Bentonville Market Manager Stephanie Marpe said.

Marpe says they’ve been using the app for three years as a way to still have market in the off-season. She says they’ve recently seen a huge increase in their curbside pick up every Thursday.

“Before COVID we probably did about 20 orders a week and now we are doing about 120 orders a week, so our workload has been adjusted, but it’s really encouraging to know there are people out there who want to support our local producers,” Marpe said.

Ike Reichenbach is Rogers Downtown Market Manager and says they also have an app where you can order from and pick-up curbside. He says they’ve had the app for more than a year, so they could also have year-round markets, and just like Bentonville, their orders have soared.

“From February to March, we actually saw a 168% increase in sales, so it didn’t really affect us that much because the process was already running, but it was nice to see that increase,” he said.

Bentonville is also working on starting a drive-thru farmers market to have until they are able to open up like normal on the square.

As of now there are no official opening dates for any of our farmer’s markets because of COVID-19. Once we find out those dates we will be sure to let you know.

For the Downtown Rogers and Bentonville markets, you have to order thru the app that is free to download. Here are the pickup times and locations for both markets.

Downtown Rogers Market

120 W Poplar St.

Thursday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bentonville Farmers Market

102 E Central Ave.