Local churches stream Good Friday services online

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It’s Good Friday and it’s not being celebrated like it typically would because of COVID-19.

Father John Antony, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church along with Christ the King Catholic Church streamed service at 3 p.m. this afternoon because that’s the hour they believe Jesus died on the cross.

“Good Friday is the critical day in which our salvation was essentially accomplished by Jesus loving and saving death on the cross,” he said.

Father John says it was painful for him to not have his parishioners actually in the church. He says there was a sense of solitude and silence that they usually don’t experience.

“But it’s good because that’s the way Good Friday should feel, a sense of absence," he said. "Usually, we recognize that as absence because Jesus is not present, he has died, buried in the tomb and we are waiting for his resurrection and now we feel it in the absence of the people of God.”

At Cross Church they were planning on having a Good Friday worship service this evening at all of their four campuses, but instead they recorded their service and it streamed at noon today, so now anyone can go watch it.

“It’s obviously sad, it’s great to have people in the buildings worshiping collectively, but it’s definitely working with technology to be able to have people in front of their computer screens,” said Brian Dunaway with Cross Church.

Dunaway says they will also be streaming their Easter services. He encourages everyone to be faithful to their church on Easter Sunday and to invite people who don’t have a church to join them and also stream their churches service because Easter is an important day for Christians.

“Now more than ever we need the hope of Jesus Christ," Dunaway said. "Let’s continue to spread that hope and not be bogged down in the circumstances that we’re under, but let’s gravitate towards the ability that we do have to have personal interaction with people to invite people to spread the good news of Jesus Christ."

Father John says this is the Easter message this year and every year"