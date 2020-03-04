Local businesses team up to feed health care workers during coronavirus outbreak

The businesses teamed up to feed the health care workers at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen many members of the community come together to help out our healthcare workers on the front lines.

Thursday (April 2) local restaurant La Nueva Luna and real estate company McMullen Realty teamed up to give back to health care workers at Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest.

“This is the least we could do,” Eduardo Sierra said.

Sierra and the Lighthouse Group with McMullen Realty were up and working early this morning with Chef Luna to prepare lunch for the Arkansas Children’s Northwest staff.

“I think the biggest reason why it's so important for us to do this today is because we want to show the support for our local healthcare providers," Sierra said. "Everybody that is out there they’re so selfless with everything going on…this is just a small token of appreciation for them."

They arrived at the hospital around 11 a.m. to drop off the many lunches for the healthcare workers.

Arkansas Children’s Northwest said, “we are so grateful for the way our community is rallying around healthcare workers during this trying time. Northwest Arkansas is a special place and we are thankful to be a part of it.”

Chef Luna has been planning to help our healthcare heroes ever since COVID-19 came to Arkansas. He says seeing his plan come to play makes him feel happy.

“I feel like good ya know when I see all the boxes right now I feel happy, really really happy,” Luna said.