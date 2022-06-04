Local organizations team up with the Read Cross to collect Springdale tornado relief donations

5NEWS, 1st National Bank, iHeartRadio and the Red Cross collected over $30,000 in donations for the Springdale tornado victims but the time to donate has not ended.

JOHNSON, Ark. — Exactly one week after an EF-3 tornado hit the City of Springdale.

5NEWS along with the First National Bank, American Red Cross, and iHeart Radio put out a call to action and you stepped up in a big way.

Many people gave online and in-person including young kids.

"Please give this to the people whose house blew away in the tornado," said a young child while donating.

"I wanted to help people,” said Holly Chamlee. “You know, I've been awfully blessed, and I just want to be able to help people."

For Chamlee, donating was personal after seeing the damage at her childhood home.

"I grew up on Fairway Circle,” said Chamlee. “My parents built that house over there when I was 13."

She says she also felt for those in the Woodridge neighborhood.

Rick Ulrich says he gave because of his own experience with tornadoes.

"I been in a tornado and it was at 4:00 in the morning too," Ulrich said.

Ulrich says he lost all that he had and to see people going through the same thing he went through, pulled on his heartstrings.

"You just can't imagine until it happens to you,” Ulrich said. “How shocking this thing is."

Deacons Frankie Fitch and Carl Johnson gave on behalf of Christ Light House Church in Huntsville. The church might be small, but its heart is big donating $1,000 to the event.

"The Lord blessed us, and we were glad to help," said Fitch.

You can still make a monetary donation online by following this link.

