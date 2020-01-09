Local blood drives held by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

A significant decrease in school and university blood drive opportunities are adding to the shortage of blood donations.

ARKANSAS, USA — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, is in critical need for all A and O blood types.

Reserves of these types have fallen to potentially dangerous levels. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or mobile blood drive coming to their area.

“Our blood donation rate continues to lag behind hospital demand, resulting in sustained and very low reserve levels,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “We need an increased push in donations of A and O blood types over the next several days to help stabilize the area’s blood supply. This particular appeal affects over 75 percent of our donor base in terms of who can help, so chances are you are eligible to have a positive impact on the lives of others. We need you right now.”

“We’re off to a very slow start in our schools this year as they navigate their way back from shutdowns,” Pilgrim said. “The majority of schools are cooperating as best they can in keeping their scheduled blood drives on the books, but many of those drives will be well short of their projected goals. We need to see an extra effort from our general donor base to help make up that shortfall.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required for these blood drives. Go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood to make an appointment or to find a blood drive near you.

Bolivar, MO. - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, Bolivar Community Blood Drive, 1220 S. Springfield

Springfield, MO. - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, CoxHealth Primrose Building, 1115 E. Primrose Street

Cabool, MO. - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, First Baptist Church, 801 Ozark Street

Springdale - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Arkansas Children's Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd.

Springfield, MO. - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday September 1, 2 & 3, 2020, Missouri State University, 901 S. National Ave.

Bentonville - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, 3000 Medical Center Parkway