Local barbershop owner receives big welcome back from customers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A kind gesture from a customer to his barber after weeks of no work is not going unnoticed.

Bobby G's Hair Shop in Fort Smith has been at its current location for about 13 years.

On Thursday (May 7) after being closed due to COVID-19, he got a few tips that brought tears to his eyes.

Bobby "G" Goodwin is a former musician and entertainer who had performed on the road for 20 years. He played from California to the North Pole and even some Bob Hope USO shows.

Now, he's a barber in his home town of Fort Smith. When he was finally able to reopen his shop, his customers came back and showed their appreciation with gracious tips.

“I got that 50 and I was like Bob I think you made a mistake,” Bobby G said.

Bobby G has been cutting hair for 35 years.

“He’s got all kinds of stories, he’s into everything so when you come get a haircut you might be here a little while,” customer Billy Bramlett said.

After six weeks of being out of work, Bobby G was doing what he could to stay afloat with monthly payments for his shop.

"Wake up and realize 'oh I’ve got some bills coming in and I’m going to be in the hole',” he said.

After his shop opened back up there was a chance to get some income, but no way to regain what he lost during those weeks off.

When Bobby G's customers started to arrive for their appointments, they handed him tips of $50 and even some of $100.

“To be able to give him a good tip and then if everybody did that then that would kind of make up the gap that they’ve missed for six weeks,” Bramlett said.

“I said 'wow that’s a blessing' that’ll go to pay some rent or utilities or something that the shop needs,” Bobby G said.

Customers say Bobby G can be quite the entertainer with music and stories and his camaraderie and spirit are a big reason why they keep coming back.

“You do that to a family member or a good friend so it’s all good, it felt real good,” Bobby G said.

He says he was fortunate enough to have an understanding landlord who told him not to worry about the rent during the last several weeks.