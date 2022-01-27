Open doors welcoming LGBTQ community members in Fort Smith

Applications begin Feb. 1 for LGBTQ members to move into Jessi’s House in Fort Smith on March 1.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community will soon have a safe and welcoming space to call home.

Just blocks away from downtown Fort Smith, Jessi’s House will open its doors for three six-month-long residencies beginning March 1. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, within the LGBTQ+ community are welcome.

One in four LGBTQ+ young adults face homelessness, something Jessi’s House aims to help.

“The need was identified because we have so many homeless gay and trans kids not only in our community but in the nation,” said Patrick Boze, Executive Director for Jessi’s House.

During the residency program, young adults will work with case managers to develop life skills such as doing taxes, balancing a budget, resume building, continuing education, and finding permanent living.

"We’re here to provide those who want help, a way to get that,” said Boze.

Homelessness and facing discrimination based on identity are challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces.

"They do have to hide who they are,” said Madison Dowdy, a case manager with Jessi’s House.

Ultimately, Jessi’s House staff would like to create a safe living space for young adults who are looking for a place to thrive and have access to resources to get back on their feet.

More importantly, those involved with Jessi’s House want to be a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community of Fort Smith, Arkansas as a whole and eventually be a place to be accepted nationwide.

“Everyone deserves to feel accepted and to be a part of a community,” said Dowdy. “We all deserve to live a life where we feel like we belong.”

On Feb. 1, the application process begins, and on March 1, Jessi’s House will welcome its first three residents. There are plans to expand, but for now, Jessi’s House is paving the way to give everyone, a safe space to grow into the best version of themselves.

