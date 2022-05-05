Lane closures for new Fayetteville murals begins soon

Beginning May 7, the outside southbound lane on Archibald Yell in Fayetteville will be intermittently closed so that the artists can safely work on two new murals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Back in December 2021, the City of Fayetteville was asking for artist proposals for the two new public murals soon to be created on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard between Rock and Block streets.

As a result, beginning Saturday, May 7, the outside southbound lane on Archibald Yell will be intermittently closed to allow room for the artists to work safely. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in this area.

The murals will be located on the north and south ends of the wall with an update planned to refresh and preserve the existing Fayetteville Bulldog artwork near the intersection of Rock and Archibald Yell.

The Fayetteville Arts Council selected two artists, Austin Floyd and Jeremy Navarette, for the project with the work anticipated to be completed in May, pending weather.

The murals are part of the street improvement projects made possible by a 2019 bond program. The murals are intended to help improve the safety, walkability and overall enjoyment of Archibald Yell for residents and visitors.

Additional information on the safety improvements is available to the public.

